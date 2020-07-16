Parvez Rasool for total ban on sports activities in JK amid COVID pandemic

International cricketer and J&K Ranji Trophy skipper Parvez Rasool has demanded complete ban on sports activities amid COVID19 pandemic and spike in coronavirus cases in J&K.

Parvez has requested local organizers to put all events on hold and asked senior players to act as role models in this regard.

Despite total ban on sports activities in Red Zones, there has been increase in the number of sports tournaments in various parts of Kashmir.

During these events, all SOPs and social distancing rules have been flouted.

“There should be complete halt on the tournaments that are going on in any part of Kashmir. One can train individually or with friends keeping in mind all the social distancing rules but tournaments should be stopped as there are large gatherings which could enable virus to spread,” Parvez said.

“It is the responsibility of senior sportspersons who have represented JK to act as role models. They should stop taking part in events and make people aware about social distancing, wearing masks and other related important things,” he added.

While major sports bodies have all stopped activities amid the pandemic but the local tournaments are being organised in towns and rural areas.