Pathan wants BCA to investigate Hooda-Krunal row

Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan has extended his support to all-rounder Deepak Hooda after the latter stormed out of Baroda camp, alleging mis-behaviour by captain Krunal Pandya.

Pathan said that such incidents have “adverse effects” on a player. On Monday, Hooda had reportedly written to the Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) to inform them about his unavailability, claiming that Pandya had repeatedly abused him in front of other players and stopped him from training during the recent camp for the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. “During the difficult times of this pandemic wherein mental health of a player is of utmost importance as they have to stay in a bio-bubble as well as keep themselves focused on the game, such incidents may have adverse effects on a player and should be avoided,” Pathan said in a statement on social media.