The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday announced it will file an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) against the reduction of ban on batsman Umar Akmal for breaching its Anti-Corruption Code.

“The PCB takes matters relating to anti-corruption very seriously and firmly maintains a zero-tolerance approach,” a PCB statement said.

Akmal’s ban was to run from February this year to August 2021 after the 30-year-old’s sentence was reduced.