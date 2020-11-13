PCB to review Misbah's performance next year

The Pakistan Cricket Board has decided to review Misbah-ul-Haq’s performance only after the completion of next year’s World T20 Cup, giving him a full one-year to prove his credentials as a head coach.

“The board has taken a policy decision that it would now sit down and review whether to retain Misbah or bring in a new coach only after the World T20 Cup in India,” a well-informed source aware of the developments told PTI. He said that after Misbah decided to relinquish his role as chief selector, the board now wanted to see how he copes with his responsibility as head coach.

“The feeling was that Misbah was finding it difficult to handle both jobs and now with him having to only worry about the head coach responsibility he might deliver the goods,” the source said.

He said similarly Babar Azam, who was also appointed Test captain this week, is likely to be given a long run by the board. “Look unless Pakistan starts losing badly in all formats before the World T20 in India, there will be no changes in the captaincy or head coach positions.”

The source said that the board feels Babar is mentally strong enough to handle the pressures of captaining Pakistan across all three formats.