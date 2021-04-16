Police felicitates meritorious sportspersons of Budgam

Police on Friday felicitated the meritorious sportspersons of Budgam district who had excelled in various sports categories. The event was organised at District Police Headquarters Budgam.

The event was attended by SSP BudgamTahirSaleem, DySPHqrsBudgam and other senior police officers, a police statement issued here said.

SSP Budgam while interacting with the sportspersons congratulated them for making the feat and hoped that they would inspire other youth in engaging them in sports activities. He said sports play an important role in the overall personality development of an individual and are important for channelisation of youth’s energy to keep them away from negative forces.

While appreciating their role, SSP Budgam presented momentos and appreciation letters among the participants. He emphasised upon the youth to take advantage of sports events organised by Police in Budgam on a regular basis.

The sports achievers who were felicitated included Tajamul Ahmad Khan (Karate/Kickboxing), DuaMukhtar (Kickboxing), TanzeelaNazir (Kickboxing), MajidMagray (Kickboxing) GanishGulzar (Kickboxing), FurqanJehangir (Karate/Kickboxing), Aijaz Ahmad Parra (Karate/Kickboxing), FaizanSof (Karate/Kickboxing), Bilal Ahmad (Karate/Kickboxing) and Kousarah (Karate/Kickboxing).