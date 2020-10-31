Police martyrs' memorial sports festival concludes

The closing ceremony of Police martyrs’ memorial sports festivals which started on October 21 at DPL Handwara and DPL Kupwara were held today.

In Handwara, on the closing day, final matches of Cricket, Volleyball, Carrom & Chess were played. SP Handwara Dr G V Sundeep Chakravarthy, SDPO Handwara and DySP DAR Handwara felicitated teams.

In Kupwara, the event witnessed players from different areas participating in Cricket, Volleyball, Carrom & Chess games with enthusiasm. ASP Kupwara Ifroz Ahmad and DySP DAR Kupwara felicitated teams.