Sports, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Kupwara,
UPDATED: November 1, 2020, 1:18 AM

Police martyrs' memorial sports festival concludes

GK News Network
Kupwara,
UPDATED: November 1, 2020, 1:18 AM

The closing ceremony of Police martyrs’ memorial sports festivals which started on October 21 at DPL Handwara and DPL Kupwara were held today.

In Handwara, on the closing day, final matches of Cricket, Volleyball, Carrom & Chess were played. SP Handwara Dr G V Sundeep Chakravarthy, SDPO Handwara and DySP DAR Handwara felicitated teams.

Trending News

Prioritize Elementary Schools

GHHP organizes 'heart camp' at SDH Kremshore

Representational Image

45-year-old among 7 COVID19 casualties in J&K

File Photo of Manoj Sinha : Image Source Wikipedia

LG condoles demise

In Kupwara, the event witnessed players from different areas participating in  Cricket, Volleyball, Carrom & Chess games with enthusiasm. ASP Kupwara Ifroz Ahmad and DySP DAR  Kupwara felicitated teams.

Related News