Jammu and Kashmir Police organised Police Martyrs Memorial Sports Festivals at police lines in Pulwama, Kupwara, Handwara, Awantipora, and Baramulla.

According to statement, in Kupwara, the event was inaugurated by ASP Kupwara Ifroz Ahmad.

In Handwara, the event was inaugurated by ASP Handwara Mashkoor Ahmad. In Awantipora, the event was inaugurated by SSP Awantipora Tahir Saleem. Meanwhile, Police Martyrs Memorial Football Tournament was also organized in Baramulla.