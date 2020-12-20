Police Martyrs Sports festival concludes in Sopore

The Police Martyrs Sports Festival, which commenced on October 22 and was organised by District Police Sopore, concluded today at Khushal Sports Stadium here.

ADC Sopore Sajad Parvaiz, SSP Sopore Javaid Iqbal, CO 177 CRPF, CO 179 CRPF, 2 IC 22 RR, DySp DAR and Civil and Police officers were present.

According to statement, a total number of 100 cricket teams, 32 football teams and 32 volleyball teams from Police District Sopore participated in the festival.

The final of cricket match was played between Seer Sports Sopore and Cricket Institute Sopore which was won by Seer Sports Sopore by 52 runs at MET ground Sopore.

The volleyball final was played between DPL Sopore and Zaingeer Seniors which was won by Zaingeer Seniors by 3:2 and the football final was played between FC Gund Kareem Khan and FC Tulibal which was won by FC Tulibal by 1:0.