Police Premiere Cricket league | DCAG lifts Martyr Altaf Hussain Memorial T-20 trophy

District Cricket Association Ganderbal (DCAG) lifted Martyr Altaf Hussain Memorial T-20 trophy by beating Valley Stars in final cricket match played at Qamaria stadium here on Sunday.

Valley Stars won the toss and decided to Bowl first. DCAG scored 123 in 19.4 overs. Ehsan and Showkat both hit 20 runs while Rafiq Ahmad from Valley Stars took three wickets and gave 31 runs in his spell.

Valley Stars needed 123 runs from 20 overs to win. Chasing the target, Valley Stars collapsed on 83 runs in 15th over. Sayim Mustafa delivered a magnificent spell as he took 6 wickets and gave only 11 runs in 4 overs.

DCAG won the final match by 39 runs. Sayim Mustafa was declared Man of the Match for his brilliant performance.

The T-20 Cricket League was organized by District Police Ganderbal which was inaugurated by DGP J&K Dilbagh Singh on October 8, 2020 in Ganderbal and the tournament was dedicated to the Martyr Mohammad Altaf Hussain under Civic Action Programme of J&K Police.

SSP Ganderbal Khalil Ahmad Poswal hosted the closing ceremony of Police Cricket League T-20 and the officers who were present at the closing ceremony include Additional SP Ganderbal Feroz Yehya, DySP Hqrs Ganderbal Dr Abdul Majid, SDPO Kangan Yasir Qadri, DySP DAR Umar Rashid, other Police Officers/ officials of Ganderbal Police. Besides, family members of Martyr Altaf Hussain were also present on this occasion.

The Police Cricket T-20 League was played by 64 teams from different parts of District Ganderbal and tournament was played on League-cum-knock out basis.

SSP Ganderbal said police would provide all possible support for channelizing the energy of youth towards positive direction.

He also appreciated the efforts of Officers/Officials of Ganderbal Police and whole team of DCAG for making this Cricket League possible in a best manner. Later SSP Ganderbal distributed cash prizes, trophies, momentous among participants respectively.