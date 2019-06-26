Police to hold state level 'Kashmir Marathon-2019' on July 7

Jammu and Kashmir Police is organising state level Kashmir Marathon-2019 “Run for Peace” in Srinagar on July 7 under its Civic Action Programme, incharge ADGP Armed J&K, Danesh Rana said on Wednesday.

According to a police spokesperson, he said this during a meeting held at Armed Police Headquarters, Srinagar.

The ADGP said that the mega event will be organized under seven categories, i.e Full Marathon (Men), Half Marathon 21 (Men), 10 Kms Road Race for Women, 8 Kms Run for Boys U-14, 6 Kms Run for Girls U-14, 2 Kms for specially-abled people and 4 Kms (Run for Fun) for both men and women. The marathon will be open for all and people interested in participating can register themselves at the Registration Counter, which shall be established at Police Golf Course, Srinagar from July 1 and will remain open 24×7.

During the meeting Danesh Rana discussed the responsibilities that have been entrusted to various committees set up for the smooth conduct of the event. He expressed his optimism of getting an overwhelming response to the event and further appealed to the people of Kashmir, especially the youth to participate in full strength.

Earlier, Zahid Ahmad Lone DySP (Sports) APHQ J&K gave a detailed Power Point presentation on the sequence of activities/ arrangements significant for smooth and successful conduct of State Level Kashmir Marathon-2019 “Run for Peace”.

The main attraction for the participants would be the Cash Prizes that are up for grabs under various categories. An amount to the tune of Rs 4 lakh would be distributed among the winners of the Marathon, in addition to individual trophies and certificates. Further, T-Shirts and refreshments would also be made available to the participants. Elaborate arrangements in terms of security, traffic management, transportation, accommodation, first AID, meals etc for these participants were also discussed during the meeting.