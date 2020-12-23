Premier League-Football | Downtown Heroes FC beats HyderyaFC1-0

Downtown Heroes FC finished its campaign on winning note by defeating Hyderya FC by 1-0 in the final played Synthetic Turf TRC ground here on Wednesday.

Playing it’s last group match, both teams were playing for pride as already they had lost their chance to qualify for the next round.

In another match of the group, Arco FC beat Food and Supplies by 2-0 goals. With these matches the District Srinagar phase of Premier League J&K has concluded.

The league is being organized by J&K Sports Council in collaboration with the respective sports associations.

From Srinagar, J&K Bank FC and Kashmir Avengers FC have qualified for second round in the football.

Besides football, volleyball, kabaddi and hockey matches are also being held in the ongoing league.

Meanwhile, in volleyball Go Amir Elites, Acme Sports Academy in Kabaddi and Badal Hockey Club in Hockey qualified for second phase in the league.