Premier League - J&K | J&K Bank, Kashmir Avengers FC book place in 2nd round

J&K Bank Football Club and Kashmir Avengers FC have booked their place in the second round of the Premier League J&K football tournament.

In its last match of the group played at Synthetic Turf TRC Ground Srinagar, J&K Bank FC beat Arco FC by 1-0 goal. Aakif Reshi was the scorer. J&K Bank FC finished with five wins out of five matches played. They scored their place in second round.

Meanwhile, in the match played on Sunday, Kashmir Avengers FC beat Lonestar KFC by 1-0 goal. Kelvin was the scorer for them.

With this win, the newly formed football team, Kashmir Avengers secured its place in the second round of the tournament.

The tournament is being organised by J&K Sports Council in collaboration J&K Football Association.