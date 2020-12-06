Premier League J&K to begin today

The Premier League J&K football tournament is going to kick off at Synthetic Turf Ground TRC here on Monday.

The tournament is being organized by J&K Sports Council in collaboration with J&K Football Association

The opening match of the tournament would be played between Downtown Heroes FC and Arco FC. In the second match of the day Real Kashmir FC Reserves is scheduled to clash with Kashmir Avengers. The Srinagar leg of the football tournament feature 12 top football sides of J&K who have been divided into two groups.