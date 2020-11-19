Premier League J&K to carry cash prize of Rs 12 lakh

J&K Sports Council is all set to conduct Premier League J&K tournaments across the Union Territory which will carry cash prizes of around Rupees 12 lakhs.

The Sports Council is conducting events in football, volleyball, hockey and kabaddi at district and divisional level in both the provinces of J&K.

The event carries a total prize money of Rs 11,95000 with football getting a major share of the prize money.

The winners of the football Premier League J&K will get cash prize of Rs 3 lakh while as runner up will get Rs 2 lakh. Best striker, goalkeeper, defender, midfielder, emerging player and coach will get cash prizes of Rs 5000 each while as fair play team will get Rs 20,000. In volleyball the winner will get Rs one lakh while as runner-up will get Rs 70,000. Best attacker, libro, setter and coach will get cash prize of Rs 5000 each while as fair play team will bag Rs 20,000.

Similarly in hockey the winning team will get cash prize of Rs one lakh while as runner-up will get Rs 70,000. Best striker, goalkeeper, defender, midfielder, emerging player and coach will get Rs 5000 each while fair play team will get Rs 20,000.

Furthermore in kabaddi, the winning side will get prize money of Rs one lakh while as runner-up will get Rs 79,000. Best rider, catcher, defender, emerging player and coach will get Rs 5000 each while as fair play team will bag Rs 20,000.

The Sports Council has asked respective associations to keep their teams, clubs ready for the competition as tournaments are expected to be inaugurated shortly.

Meanwhile Sports Council has also called meeting of its stadium manager, incharges of various districts in Kashmir to make arrangements ready for the football tournament.

The premier league football will involve all the top level football sides and district teams of J&K.

In Srinagar, the top 12 teams of the J&K would be involved while as in each district of both the provinces six teams will take part in their respective districts.