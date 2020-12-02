Premier League J&K tournament begins in Baramulla, Kupwara

After missing couple of inaugural dates, the Premier League J&K tournament organised by J&K Sports Council finally started in two districts of Kashmir on Wednesday.

The tournament being held in football, hockey, Kabaddi and volleyball, started in Baramulla and Kupwara districts of Kashmir. In both the districts, matches in all four sports disciplines have started.

On Thursday tournaments will kick off in Bandipora and gradually matches would be in played all districts of J&K.

One of the attractive features of the tournament is football in which all top premier league teams of J&K are involved. In Srinagar, 12 premier league teams like Real Kashmir FC, J&K Bank, Lone Star Kashmir FC, AG’s Office XI, Downtown Heroes FC would be clashing against each other.