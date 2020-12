In the ongoing Premier League J&K tournament two football matches were played at Synthetic Turf TRC ground here on Friday.

In the first match of the day, Kashmir Avengers FC beat Novelty FC by 2-0 goals In the second match of the day, J&KSPDC beat Sports Council-XI by 4-0 goals.

The tournament is being organised by J&K Sports Council in collaboration with J&K Football Association.