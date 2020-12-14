Premier League-Kabaddi | Acme Sports qualify for 2nd round

Acme Sports Academy emerged winner of Srinagar leg of the Premier League-J&K Kabaddi tournament as it made its way into second phase of the tournament on Monday.

On the last day of the tournament three matches were played at Indoor Hall Polo Ground in the day.

In the first match, Acme Sports Academy beat Hussiani Sports Club in a thrilling contest by 65-37 points. Acme Sports Club won all its group matches, and emerged on top to make its way into second phase of the tournament.

In the second match of the day, Snow Poultry beat Akash Enterprises Kabbadi Club by 66-42 points. The third and final match of the day was played between Angles Mission and Heaven Look Kabbadi Club. Angles won the match by 41-36 points.

The tournament is being organised by J&K Sports Council in collaboration with J&K Kabaddi Association.