Premier League -Volleyball | Go Amir Elites qualify for 2nd round

By winning all its five matches in the group, Go Amir Elites has booked its place in the second round of the ongoing Premier League J&K Volleyball Tournament at Indoor Hall Polo Ground, here.

On Sunday, three matches were played in the tournament. In the first match, Talibal Tigers beat Dhara Warriors by 3-1 sets while in second match MKM Balhama Blasters beat M I Lasjan Lions by 3-2 sets. In the last match Go Amir Elites beat Real Leather Elites by 3-1 sets.

The Premier League is being organised by J&K Sports Council in collaboration with J&K Volleyball Association.