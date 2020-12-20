Sports, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: December 21, 2020, 12:36 AM

Premier League -Volleyball | Go Amir Elites qualify for 2nd round

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: December 21, 2020, 12:36 AM
Representational Pic

By winning all its five matches in the group, Go Amir Elites has booked its place in the second round of the ongoing Premier League J&K Volleyball Tournament at Indoor Hall Polo Ground, here.

On Sunday, three matches were played in the tournament.  In the first match, Talibal Tigers beat Dhara Warriors by 3-1 sets while in second match MKM Balhama Blasters beat M I Lasjan Lions by 3-2 sets. In the last match Go Amir Elites beat Real Leather Elites by 3-1 sets.

The Premier League is being organised by J&K Sports Council in collaboration with J&K Volleyball Association.

