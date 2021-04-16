Prince Philip as a sportsperson

Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, died on Friday at Windsor Castle in England. He was 99.

The duke was an avid patron, fan, and player of sports, including cricket, polo, and soccer. He was present for some of the biggest moments in sports history including England’s 1966 World Cup win.

As an avid cricket player during his youth, Prince Philip was also president of the Marylebone Cricket Club, one of cricket’s governing bodies, twice. He was also one of Britain’s top polo players. He frequently attended the FA Cup final, and was president of the Football Association in the 1950s.