Sports, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: December 4, 2020, 12:10 AM

Prof Zahoor Ahmed wins Islamia College TT tourney

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: December 4, 2020, 12:10 AM

Prof Zahoor Ahmed Jhat of Electronics department defeated Prof. Aijaz Bhat of Department of Math to win the All Staff Islamia College Table Tennis tournament here on Thursday.

In a closely fought final match at Islamia College T T Hall, Prof Zahoor emerged winner.

Trending News
Representational Photo

43% votes polled till 1 pm in 3rd phase of J&K DDC polls

Photo Source: Facebook/ Anees Ul Islam

DDC candidate shot at, injured in south Kashmir's Anantnag

Voting underway in Langate area of Kupwara. Tarique Raheem/GK

25.58% votes polled till 11 am in 3rd phase of J&K DDC elections

Photo: Aman Farooq/ GK

Polling underway for third phase of DDC polls in J&K

Later, Principal of the college Prof. Shiekh Aijaz Bashir gave away the trophies to the finalist in a function held at the end of the match.

In the tournament 16 staff members participated. The event was organised to select a staff T T team for the forthcoming inter college staff tournament being played at Islamia College.

Related News