Prof Zahoor Ahmed wins Islamia College TT tourney

Prof Zahoor Ahmed Jhat of Electronics department defeated Prof. Aijaz Bhat of Department of Math to win the All Staff Islamia College Table Tennis tournament here on Thursday.

In a closely fought final match at Islamia College T T Hall, Prof Zahoor emerged winner.

Later, Principal of the college Prof. Shiekh Aijaz Bashir gave away the trophies to the finalist in a function held at the end of the match.

In the tournament 16 staff members participated. The event was organised to select a staff T T team for the forthcoming inter college staff tournament being played at Islamia College.