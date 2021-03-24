Sports, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Reasi,
UPDATED: March 24, 2021, 11:53 PM

PTC Talwara shines in J&K Police Inter Zone Sports Tournament

GK News Network
Reasi,
UPDATED: March 24, 2021, 11:53 PM
Greater Kashmir

Principal (SSP) Police Training Centre, STC Talwara Reasi, Anil Kumar Katoch has congratulated the trainees and staff of the Police Training Centre for their “excellent performance” during the recently concluded J&K Police Inter Zone Sports Meet-2021.

Police Training Centre STC Talwara won 25 medals including 14 gold medals, 7 silver medals and 4 bronze in different sports categories – wrestling, weightlifting, boxing, wushu, kickboxing, pencil art and bodybuilding.

Trending News

Admin makes wearing face masks in Shopian mandatory

2-day national seminar on Allama Iqbal (RA) begins at KU

Advisor Baseer Khan inspects developmental works in Bandipora

Greater Kashmir

SHD organises Community Awareness/District Health Camp

R/CT Ranjeet Singh No 231/STCT (870/IR-14th BN) ARP-196795 trainee of STC Talwara Reasi won the trophy of ‘Best Athlete’ in the tournament. He handed over the trophy to Principal Office STC Talwara Reasi.

Related News