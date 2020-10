In the ongoing 29th Rahim Memorial Football tournament third quaterfinal was played at Khushal Sports Stadium Sopore on Monday.

In the match, AG’s Office XI clashed with Etihad FC Sopore.

AG’s Office outplayed Sopore side by 4-0 goals. The next match in the event is scheduled to be played between Real Kashmir FC and Novelty FC.

The tournament is being organized by Freind’s Club Sopore under the banner of DFA Sopore and JKFA.