Raina calls on DGP

Cricketer Suresh Raina called on the Director General of Police, J&K, Dilbag Singh at Police Headquarters here today, and had a discussion about a series of plans of J&K Police for encouraging local youth in honing their sports skills.

DGP thanked Raina for visiting PHQ and appreciated the commitment of the star player for volunteering his services in youth engagement programmes in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

SSP Anantnag Sandeep Choudhary and AIG (Welfare & Comm.), PHQ Manoj Kumar Pandith were present during the meeting. It is pertinent to mention that earlier Raina in a letter to DGP J&K had written for promotion of cricket in Jammu and Kashmir by identifying talented youngsters particularly underprivileged kids in the union territory.