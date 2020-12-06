Raina conducts trials in South Kashmir

Suresh Raina Academy in collaboration with J&K Sports Council on Sunday conducted second leg of trials for the budding cricketers of all age group categories at Tik Bagh Stadium Mattan here.

On the occasion, former international cricketer Suresh Raina supervised the trails in which large number of cricketers from Anantnag, and other districts participated and showcased their talent. Meanwhile, star cricketer, Parvez Rasool also supervised trials for prospective spinners while Aabid Nabi supervised potential pace bowlers.

Among others, DDC Anantnag, KK Sidha, Director Cricket Academy Kashmir, Mubashir Ahmad, DYSSO Anantnag, Mushtaq Ahmad, besides officers of the J&K Sports Council were present on the occasion.