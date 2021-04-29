Rajasthan Royals donate Rs 7.5 crore for COVID-19 relief

IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals on Thursday said it has raised Rs 7.5 crore to provide immediate support to people affected by the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic in India through its foundation.

“Rajasthan Royals is pleased to announce a contribution of INR 7.5 Crores (over USD 1 million) towards COVID Relief to help with immediate support to people in India impacted by the surge of COVID-19 virus,” the franchise said in a statement. “Players along with the team owners and team management have come forward to raise funds and have been working along with the Rajasthan Royals’ philanthropic arm Royal Rajasthan Foundation (RRF) in partnership with the British Asian Trust (BAT),” a release issued by the franchise said. “The funds raised by Rajasthan Royals will help pan India, with an initial focus on the state of Rajasthan, where the RRF, Chaired by Ranjit Barthakur, has numerous initiatives it continues to support.” A few days back, Australia and Kolkata Knight Riders pacer Pat Cummins had donated USD 50,000 to purchase oxygen supplies for Indian hospitals.