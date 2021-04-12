Rajwar Reds win Bakiaker T20 Cricket Tournament in Handwara

The final of Champions Cup Bakiaker T20 Cricket Tournament was held on Monday at Bakiaker Sports Ground in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district. Thirty two teams across Kashmir participated in the tournament.

The match played between Rajwar Reds and Sultan Warriors Srinagar witnessed a huge rush of spectators.

Rajwar Reds defeated Sultan Warriors Srinagar in a Super Over and lifted the title. Adil Reshi was declared Man of the Match. The winning team was awarded a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh and the runners up 30,000 rupees.