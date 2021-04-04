Sports, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Ramban,
UPDATED: April 4, 2021, 11:44 PM

Ramban Premier T20 League kicks off

GK News Network
Ramban,
UPDATED: April 4, 2021, 11:44 PM

District Administration Ramban in collaboration with Police Department hosted Ramban Premier T20 League at DPL Grounds here on Sunday.

Deputy Commissioner Ramban Mussarat Islam and SSP Ramban PD Nitya formally declared the tournament open and interacted with the participating teams.

Trending News

28 shops gutted in Baba Reshi shrine's market

Representational Image

2 drug peddlers, 5 bootleggers arrested: Police

Kupwara village still out of bounds as authorities fail to clear landslides, snow

Greater Kashmir

Shopian residents demand speedy construction of Shopian-Bijbehara road

Sixteen teams from Revenue, Police, Health, Education, CRPF, Army (TA), Power Development, Jal Shakti, PWD, Animal Husbandry, YSSO, Armed police and Bar Association are participating in the tournament on a knockout basis.

In the first match held on Sunday, JKP 11 defeated CRPF 11 by three wickets in a keenly-contested match which went down to the wire. JKP 11 skipper Rajinder Singh took five wickets and was declared man of-the-match.

In the second leg, DC 11 defeated Advocates 11 by five wickets and qualified for the quarter final.

Latest News

NC launches membership drive in Ganderbal

'J&K Bank's recruitment discriminatory'

Sagar expresses anguish over Baba Reshi Market fire

Create durable assets for Amarnath yatris: Principal Secretary Nitishwar

In two more matches, CMO 11 and Animal Husbandry 11 emerged winners and qualified for the quarterfinals.

Related News