Ramban Premier T20 League kicks off

District Administration Ramban in collaboration with Police Department hosted Ramban Premier T20 League at DPL Grounds here on Sunday.

Deputy Commissioner Ramban Mussarat Islam and SSP Ramban PD Nitya formally declared the tournament open and interacted with the participating teams.

Sixteen teams from Revenue, Police, Health, Education, CRPF, Army (TA), Power Development, Jal Shakti, PWD, Animal Husbandry, YSSO, Armed police and Bar Association are participating in the tournament on a knockout basis.

In the first match held on Sunday, JKP 11 defeated CRPF 11 by three wickets in a keenly-contested match which went down to the wire. JKP 11 skipper Rajinder Singh took five wickets and was declared man of-the-match.

In the second leg, DC 11 defeated Advocates 11 by five wickets and qualified for the quarter final.

In two more matches, CMO 11 and Animal Husbandry 11 emerged winners and qualified for the quarterfinals.