Rana declares Rural Youth Premier League Cricket Tournament open

Bhalessa Warriors today defeated Bishnah Warriors by 46 runs in the Rural Youth Premier League Cricket Tournament played at M A Stadium here.

Aqib Bhat of the Bhalessa Warriors was declared as Man of the match for his overall performance. Organised by Warrior Cricket Club, the tournament was declared open by National Conference Provincial President Devender Singh Rana. Sandhya,  a social activist was guest of honour while prominent among those present were Chief Organiser Abdul Hussain and Chief Patron of the Club HaqZargar. A statement said 16 teams are participating in the tournament.

