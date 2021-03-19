Range level U-19 Cricket tournament concludes

The valedictory ceremony of Range level U-19 (T20) Cricket Tournament was held today at Jhelum Stadium Baramulla.

DIG NKR Baramulla Mohammad Suleman Choudhary was the Chief Guest at the event. On the occasion, SSP Bandipora Rahul Malik, SSP Sopore Javid Iqbal, ASP Baramulla and other senior officers of Police, Army and CRPF were also present. Besides, the event was also attended by Shri Umer Kakroo President Municipal Council Baramulla and Abid Salam-President District Cricket Association Baramulla.

The final match was played between teams of Kupwara-B and Sopore-b. While batting first Sopore-B scored 124/9 in 20 overs and while chasing the target Kupwara-B scored 128/3 in 17.5 overs thereby winning the match by 7 wickets. The stunning performance by Mr. Shehzad Mohi-ud-din for his 4 wickets was declared as man of the Match. Its pertinent to mention that during the tournament, two teams each from District Baramulla, Kupwara, Bandipora, PD Sopore and PD Handwara participated. On the basis of performance 30 Players have been selected from the participating teams. Two teams of 15 players each have been constituted out the short listed teams which shall represent North Kashmir Range Baramulla and have been christen NKR Chargers and NKR Defenders. The teams shall participate in the Zonal Level U-19 Cricket Tournament.

During presentation ceremony, prizes and trophies were awarded to the winners/runner-up by the Chief Guest DIG NKR Baramulla Mohammad Suleman Choudhary. Man of the Series awarded goes to Abdul Majeed of Handwara, Qualifiers of first round of the Tournament and participants of the tournament were also felicitated with cash prizes, trophies, mementos, uniform and participation certificates. The function was also attended by a good number of players and citizens who hailed the initiative of J&K Police to groom the talent of young Cricketers of North Range.