Range level U-19 T20 Cricket Tournament concludes | Khanyar Knight Riders lifts title

Khanyar Knight Riders defeated Ganderbal Reds in the final match today and clinched the title of the U-19 T20 Cricket Tournament played here at SK Cricket Stadium. Khanyar Knight Riders (KKR) beat Ganderbal Reds by three wickets in the final over of the match.

Earlier, Ganderbal Reds won the toss and elected to bat first and scored 122/9 in 20 overs and set target of 123 for KKR to win. In reply in an interesting match, KKR chased the target in the final over of the match and won the title by 03 wickets. Syed Mohsin of KKR was chosen as man of the match and Sirsheel Abass, Captain of KKR was declared as man of the series.

DIG CKR Amit Kumar was the Chief Guest and SSP Srinagar Dr M.Haseeb Mughal was guest of honour. Zonal SsP of Srinagar city and other officers of Range Police headquarters viz, Srinagar and Ganderbal Districts attended the closing ceremony. Amit Kumar said that J&K Police is organizing various sports events for youth and congratulated the winning and runners-up teams.

He said the excitement and response shown by the players from six of Central Kashmir Range teams (2 each from Srinagar, Budgam and Ganderbal) in the event was appreciable. DIG CKR presented trophies, cash prizes to the winner and runner up teams. Besides, presented trophies, cash prizes to the man of the match and man of the series.

The event was organised by Range Police Headquarters Srinagar under the aegis of Civic Action Programme (CAP) of Jammu and Kashmir Police and witnessed an overwhelming response of the youth from Central Kashmir Range. The cricket tournament commenced on 21th February .