Range Level U-19 T20 Cricket Tournament on

The opening match of the Range Level U-19 T20 Cricket Tournament was played between Khanyar Knight Riders and Budgam Reds.

Winning the toss, Khanyar Knight Riders elected to bat first. Khanyar Knight Riders batted beautifully and scored 172/7 in 20 overs’.

In reply, Budgam Reds failed with the bat and were all out on 71 in 10.2 overs’. The excellent batting and bowling by the Khanyar Knight Riders lead to their comfortable win by 101 runs against Budgam Reds in the opening match.

AfanMuzafar of Khanyar Knight Riders who took 04 wickets and also scored 15 runs was declared man of the match for his brilliant performance.