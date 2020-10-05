Rangreth players appeal Sports Council, DC Budgam

Local players of the Rangreth and adjoining areas have appealed District Commissioner Budgam and J&K Sports Council to restart work on Rangreth Playfield (Sikh Nambal) which is currently on hold.

The residents said after demands from locals of the area, a 64-kanal play field was sanctioned by Government for the area at Sikh Nambal.

“The work on developing the field was started with earth filling which is crores of worth project. However the work was stopped due to water accumulation in the field, ” Said locals.

” The water had got accumulated in the field due to the agricultural activity in adjoining fields. The contractor said that it is difficult to work owing to water accumulation as the machinery and trucks get stuck. So he stopped work and it has been three that work is on hold , ” They said.

The locals said that agricultural activity has stopped now and work can be resumed by de-blocking the pipes in order to get water out if the field.

“If work wouldn’t be resumed quickly then approaching winter will not allow it to happen for more than six months. We appeal Sports Council to resume work and also request DC Budgam to direct Irrigation department to start dewatering of the field,” Residents said.