Rauf Tramboo elected president of J&K Ice Hockey Association

The Ice Hockey Association of J&K elected RaufTramboo as its president, the association announced in a statement on Wednesday.

It said the decision was taken in the association’s annual general meeting in Srinagar. “Former member of J&K Sports Council RaufTramboo was elected as president while as Mohammad Ashraf Dijoo was re-elected as general secretary. Sarabjit Singh as treasurer,” it said. The members present in the meeting expressed their full confidence in the newly elected body, it added.

It said the newly elected office bearers of the association will work hard to develop ice Hockey in the entire J&K. The statement also said the association is ready to take active part in 2nd Khelo India Winter Games scheduled in February next year.

Quoting its newly elected president Tramboo, the statement said he expressed his gratitude to Union Sports Minister KirrenRijiju for his support to popularize winter games in Kashmir.