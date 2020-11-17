Sports, Today's Paper
Raw Powerlifting championship held in Srinagar

A National Level Raw Powerlifting championship was organized at Gindun Playing field Raj Bagh Srinagar.

Khwaja Farooq Renzushah was the chief guest during the concluding function. He gave awards and trophies to winners and organizers of the tournament.

File Photo/ GK

Mumin Khan Star of Nawabazaar won the powerlifting championship and was declared as Power Man of Kashmir of the year. His Dead lift was of 255kg. Similarly Zaib Bhat from Hawal won Bench press. His Bench press was of 145kg. Dr Faizan Muazzam of Eidgah won award in arm wrestling championship.

The General Secretary 100% power Lifting Federation India, Anees Chowdhery, Bilal Rah, General Secretary JK and Ubaid Altaf were also honoured with Awards on the occasion.

The chief guest complimented the players for their talent and hardwork.  He expressed gratitude to present UT administration which he said is keen to promote sports activities. He also announced formation of Kashmir Sports Forum.

