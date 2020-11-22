Real Kashmir FC first J&K football team to play in IFA Shield competition

Real Kashmir FC has become first ever J&K football to get entry into prestigious IFA Shield football tournament scheduled to be played next month in Kolkata.

Real Kashmir FC, which is already the first I-League football team of J&K, would be participating in the 123rd edition of the IFA Shield -2020 football tournament.

This season tournament is going to have four I-League teams that include Real Kashmir FC and eight Calcutta Premier Division teams. Due to COVID-19 pandemic this year, organisers didn’t invite any foreign team for the event.

IFA Shield is an annual football competition organized by the Indian Football Association, the football governing body in West Bengal. The Association came into existence in 1893 and in the same year IFA Shield tournament was started. It is one of the oldest football tournaments in India and the world.

Real Kashmir FC which will become first team from J&K to take part in the event got late entry into the tournament. Real Kashmir FC as part of its preseason I-League would be stationed in Kolkata from November 29 while as I-League is expected to be held from January.

As the club will already be in Kolkata it would be perfect preparation for the Real Kashmir FC to prepare for the I-League by taking part in IFA Shield. All foreign and domestic players and coach of Real Kashmir FC would be joining the team in Kolkata.

“It is great moment for us and whole football sports of J&K. Real Kashmir FC will be first team from J&K to compete in such a historic and prestigious event. We will try our best in the event and will try to make J&K proud by winning it,” said Real Kashmir FC official.