Real Kashmir FC launches She Power initiative

With the aim to develop women’s football in Kashmir, Real Kashmir Football Club on Sunday launched its new initiative titled She Power which will aim to groom women footballers from grassroot level.

Real Kashmir held its first ever trial for forming Under-14 girls team at DPS School Athwajan on Sunday in which 60 girls participated. The club has received 120 entries in the age group.

The club is also going to launch Under-10 soccer school for the girls on the similar initiative that has been running for boys from last three years.