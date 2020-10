In first such initiative Real Kashmir FC is going to hold open selection trials in various districts of Kashmir from November 1.

The trials would be held in three phases for the players having born in 2003 or above. The trials are scheduled to be held in Anantnag, Pulwama, Kulgam and Shopian in first phase while as second phase will see trials held in Baramulla, Bandipora, Sopore, Ganderbal and Hajin. The last phase trials would be held in Chattergam Budgam.