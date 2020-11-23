Sports, Today's Paper
Real Kashmir lifts South Kashmir Gold Cup

Real Kashmir FC has won the South Kashmir Gold Cup that concluded in Kulgam on Sunday.

In the finals, Real Kashmir FC defeated Real Wanpora FC by 1-0 goals in a keenly contested match. Zahid of Real Kashmir FC was declared player of the match. 

District Srinagar Football Association President Fayaz Sofi was chief guest on the occasion while as former International footballer Abdul Majeed Kakroo, JKFA member Shafeeq Ahmad, DFA Anantnag President Mohammad Amin were among other guests present.

The tournament was organized by DFA Kulgam under the banner of JKFA.

