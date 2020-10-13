Real Kashmir U-13 team emerges winner

Real Kashmir FC Under-13 side emerged winner of the Sea Rock Under-13 League 2020 that concluded at Synthetic Turf TRC ground here on Monday.

In the final Real Kashmir Under-13 was against Sea Rock Under-13 side. In the match Real Kashmir FC beat Sea Rock side by 3-1 goals. For Real Kashmir, Muslim Ahmed, Kamran and Ahsaan scored one goal each while as Shahid scored lone consolation goal for Sea Rock.

Former International footballer Abdul Majeed Kakroo, Manager TRC ground Hilal Ahmed and football coach Nadiya Nighat were guests on the occasion and distributed prizes amoung the winners. In the event 32 teams had participated.