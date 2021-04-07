Real Madrid beat Liverpool 3-1 in 1st leg of Champions League quarterfinals

Vinícius Júnior scored a goal in each half as Real Madrid defeated Liverpool 3-1 in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals on Tuesday.

Marco Asensio also scored for Madrid, which took full advantage of Liverpool’s defensive blunders in the first half to take a commanding lead ahead of the second leg in England.

Mohamed Salah netted the lone goal for Liverpool early in the second half before Vinícius Júnior sealed the victory for the hosts. Manchester City defeated Borussia Dortmund 2-1 at home in the other quarterfinal on Tuesday. Liverpool, which recently endured a run of poor results in the Premier League, looked lost at the start of the match at the Alfredo Di Stéfano Stadium in Madrid, unable to get a shot on goal in the first half. Champions League – Quarter Final – First Leg – Real Madrid v Liverpool – Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano, Madrid, Spain – April 6, 2021 Liverpools Andrew Robertson reacts during the match.