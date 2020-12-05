Red FM partners with Downtown Heroes Football Club

The top FM Radio station of J&K, Red FM 93.5 has announced its partnership with Srinagar based football club Downtown Heroes FC on Saturday.

In a statement issued by Red FM 93.5, it has said that it is partnering with Downtown Heroes FC for the promotion of sports in Kashmir.

“For the promotion of sports across valley, we are delighted to announce our partnership with Downtown Heroes FC. Our aim is to promote grassroot football, and bring forth new talent,”said the statement from the private radio station.

It added: “As part of this collective collaboration we will be working together in setting up professional women’s football club also. Our aim is to revive love for football across valley and assist Downtown FC to promote the game”.