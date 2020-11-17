Sports, Today's Paper
Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: November 17, 2020, 11:25 PM

Referees need to be consistent to earn respect of players: India's FIFA panel referee

Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: November 17, 2020, 11:25 PM
World Cup: Referee Geiger in eye of storm after England-Colombia game
File Photo

Indian referee in the FIFA panel, Rowan Arumughan says besides having top fitness and understanding of the laws of the game, a football referee also needs to perform consistently to earn the respect of the players.

Arumughan, who officiated in Lionel Messi’s first match as Argentina captain in a FIFA friendly against Venezuela in Kolkata in 2011, said a referee also needs to know “skilful players who can challenge the referees”.

Trending News
File Photo of Saifuddin Soz

Saifuddin Soz hits out at Amit Shah over 'Gupkar Gang' remark, says it shows India in poor light

File Photo [Image for representational purpose only]

DDC, Panchayat Polls: MHA orders deployment of 49 more CRPF battalions in J&K

Representational Image

Painter from Handwara dies of electrocution in north Kashmir's Hajin

Representational Photo

35 officers suspended in J&K in anti-graft drive

“Information about teams and players becomes important… They should know about the players who are skilful. These are the players who can challenge the referees,” Arumughan told AIFF TV. “We need to be consistent. If you do well in one match and not in the next, it doesn’t work. You need to perform consistently over time to gain respect. When you gain respect, players understand that this referee minds his own business, so that makes life easier.”

Related News