Handwara,
September 22, 2020

Registration opens for Handwara Police Cricket League

Handwara,
September 22, 2020

Handwara Police is going to organise Police Cricket League-2020 at Sports Stadium  Kulangam,  GBHSS Handwara and Cricket Stadium Bakhiakar.

The registration process shall commence from 23rd-26th September 2020 without any entry fee.

According to statement, the teams can register by contacting DySP Handwara on 7051404204, SHO Handwara on 7051504206, SHO Kralgund on 7051404209, SHO Vilgam on 7051404207, SHO Qalamabad on 7051404218, IC PP Zachaldara on 7051404213, IC PP Chogal on 7051404211, IC PP Magam on 7051404210 and IC PP Langate on 7051404212.

