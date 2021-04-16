Sports, Today's Paper
Residential sports academies announced for Jammu, Kashmir

Focus would be to encourage sports among youth: Advisor Farooq Khan
Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan, on Friday announced that the Residential Sports Academies will be set up in both Jammu and Kashmir divisions “to promote sports education and culture among the youth of Jammu and Kashmir”.

Advisor Khan issued necessary directions in this regard while chairing a meeting with officers and officials of J&K Sports Council and Department of Youth, Services and Sports (YSS) here. The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary, YSS, Alok Kumar; Secretary Sports Council, NuzhatGul and other concerned officers of the department.

Advisor Farooq Khan said the main focus of these academies would be to encourage sports and active lifestyle among youth besides increasing J&K’s participation at national and international level sports events. He said these academies would be open to kids from 7th standard onwards.

It was decided in the meeting that the Residential Sports Academy, Kashmir will mainly focus on football while as Residential Sports Academy, Jammu will focus on hockey.

It was further mentioned in the meeting, that a major sports talent hunt would be organised to identify eligible candidates from every nook and corner of the region.

Advisor Khan asked the department to ensure that the youth of rural areas and other underprivileged children are given due opportunity to participate in the sports talent hunt.

Earlier, the Advisor took review of the existing sports infrastructure available to people in the Union Territory. He reviewed progress on current sports infrastructure projects being undertaken in the region.

