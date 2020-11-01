Sports, Today's Paper
Revoke guidelines on adventure tourism: Travel trade bodies

Travel Trade bodies have urged government to revoke tourism policy guidelines on adventure tourism.

According to a statement, various heads of associations, inbound and adventure tour operators attended a meeting called by Travel Agents Society of Kashmir to discuss a circular issued by Director Tourism Kashmir on October 30 for registering as ATOs. The statement said the issue was discussed by TASK, HBOA, JKTA, J&K PILTOF, TTIG, AKTO, DTOAK, UTAA, NTTA, State Chapters of TAAI, IATO AND ADTOI.

The meeting was conducted to discuss serious matter which is incorporation of new clause to the J&K Tourism Trade Act, wherein a reputed tour operators have to re-register as adventure tour operators.  According to statement, the tour operators termed this step as “harsh” .

