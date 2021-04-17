Sports, Today's Paper
Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: April 17, 2021, 10:39 PM

Rijiju tests positive for COVID-19

File Photo

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday said that he has tested positive for COVID-19 but is feeling “fit and fine”.

The 49-year-old posted the development on his Twitter page. “After getting repeated test for Covid-19, today my report has come out positive,” Rijiju wrote in his twitter handle.

“I’m taking the advice of the Doctors. I request all those who have come in my contact recently to be observant, exercise self-quarantine and get themselves tested. I’m physically fit and fine.” Rijiju was in Uttarakhand on Friday to inaugurate a Water Sports and Adventure Institute in Tehri.

State chief minister Tirath Singh Rawat, who recovered recently from the dreaded infection, was with him at the inauguration ceremony.

