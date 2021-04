Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday witnessed exhibition matches of Rugby and Football at Synthetic Turf TRC ground here.

The matches were organized by J&K Sports Council in which players from different parts of country participated. The football exhibition match included former players who were divided into two teams named after KirenRijiju and Advisor to Lt Governor Farooq Khan.

The Rugby match lasted for half an hour while football match was played for around 15 minutes.