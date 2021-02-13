Sports, Today's Paper
Press Trust of India
Chennai,
UPDATED: February 14, 2021, 12:15 AM

Rohit scores ton on day 1

Press Trust of India
Chennai,
UPDATED: February 14, 2021, 12:15 AM
File Photo of Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma oozed class with an aesthetically pleasing 161 on a challenging track, helping India seize the initiative with a solid opening day score of 300 for 6 against England in the second cricket Test here on Saturday.

Ajinkya Rahane looked equally attractive during his knock of 67 off 149 balls and the two Mumbaikars added 162 runs for the fourth wicket, making it worth the effort for the 12,000 who flocked the Chepauk as Indian cricket welcomed its fans back in the stadium amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trending News

J&K admin warns employees visiting foreign countries without prior approval

Farooq said that the current government is good at making the announcements only as it lacks action. GK Photo

Centre must restore Article 370 as it protected people of J&K: Farooq Abdullah

File Photo

One way traffic from Srinagar on Jammu-Srinagar highway tomorrow

File Photo of Syed Asrar/KNO

Budgam youth dies in road accident in Saudi Arabia

A score of 350 plus in the first innings will be equivalent to 550 plus on any other track and Rishabh Pant’s (33 batting) dangerous presence could also take India well beyond the magic figure on this track. At stumps, he had debutant Axar Patel (5) for company. 

Related News