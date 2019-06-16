Rouf Memorial State Rafting Championship from today

Also Read | Irfan Pathan becomes 1st Indian to be part of CPL players' draft

The 3-day Rouf Memorial State Rafting Championship will begin on Monday at Pahalgam in which at least 13 different teams from the State will be participating.

The championship will culminate on June 19 and is being organized by Department of tourism Kashmir in collaboration with White Water Rafting Association of J&K at Yenner Pahalgam.

Notably the department has named it after the brave heart Rouf Ahmad Dar who saved the lives of a tourist couple at river Lidder while they were having a joy ride in the raft. Dar managed to save all inmates onboard however lost his own life. The department is also organizing horse racing on June 19 which will feature local horse rider.