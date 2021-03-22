Round Glass Punjab edge past 10-man Real Kashmir

ChenchoGleytsehn’s 37th-minute strike led RoundGlass Punjab FC to register a hard-fought 1-0 win over Real Kashmir FC in the I-League at the Kalyani Municipal Stadium here on Sunday.

In a match in which both sides had multiple chances in front of goal and end-to-end action was seen for the large majority of the match, Chencho’s strike proved to be the difference between the two sides. LalrindikaRalte was sent off in added time of the second half, further compounding the woes of the Snow Leopards.

With both Real Kashmir FC and RoundGlass Punjab FC out of the title race, the two contingents, playing for pride, did not hold back to showcase their attacking prowess in an end-to-end match that could have ended with a buffed-up scoreline, had the goalkeepers of respective teams not been in inspired form.

With RoundGlass Punjab FC dominating possession and creating more chances, Real Kashmir were largely pinned to their own half, defending. Rare chances, such as a 66th minute save by KiranLimbu off a SenaRalte shot, came but for much of the second phase, the Snow Leopards had no answer for RoundGlass’s attacking style of football. In the 72nd minute, Chencho, who proved to be a handful for the opposition defence, found AakashSangwan on the edge of the box. Sangwan tried to finesse a shot from distance and although his effort looked like a clear goal, MithunSamanta denied it with his fine handiwork.

Two minutes later, KiranLimbu was called into action and produced a stellar save to deny substitute ChesterpaulLyngdoh from close range, after the winger had cut inside and shot with ferocity to test his luck. Real Kashmir pushed for the equalising goal in the dying embers of the match and ChesterpaulLyngdoh’s shot in the 88th minute earned a good save by KiranLimbu, but the Snow Leopards eventually ran out of steam. LalrdindikaRalte was sent-off in the added extra time of the second half, reducing the Snow Leopards to ten-man and thwarted by the RoundGlassdefence, Real Kashmir failed to find a way through and at the end of time, the scoreline read 1-0 in favour of the Punjab outfit.